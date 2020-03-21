Tennessee, Kentucky officials' response to coronavirus yields different results

WVLT sister station WKYT compared the way Tennessee and Kentucky governors are handling the coronavirus breakout and the gap in results.

According to WKYT, both Tennessee and Kentucky started the month of March with no cases of the virus and now Tennessee's positive cases are up to 371 while Kentucky reports 87 positive cases as of March 21.

On March 6 when Kentucky announced it's first confirmed case of coronavirus, the state's Governor Andy Beshear immediately issued a state of emergency, closing down all dining bars and restaurants. In comparison, Tennessee got it's first confirmed case on March 5 and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee waited until March 12, when the state had reached 18 cases of the virus to issue a state of emergency.

WKYT also mentions the age difference in those infected by the virus. The station reported that Tennessee numbers are seeing more people effected in their 20's, whereas Kentucky has more numbers of confirmed cases in people in their 60's.

