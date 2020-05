An employee at a Kroger in Murfreesboro who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Kroger representatives said mental health and grief counselors will be available to support employees.

"We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time," Melissa Eads with Kroger said.

Kroger said the employee had not worked in more than a month.

