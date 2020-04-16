Tennessee Mayors unite on reopening plan

Four mayors from Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga today announced the formation of the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force.

The Restart Task Force to plan and coordinate the restoration of business activity currently suspended due to COVID-19.

Over the last month, the mayors of Tennessee’s cities and counties have signed multiple executive orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These orders have placed their cities under states of civil emergency, asked the public to observe strict social distancing measures, and required the closure of non-essential businesses and public gatherings.

Governor Lee has maintained regular contact with local officials to discuss protocols for eventually lifting these restrictions. The Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force is an organized way of collecting input and collaborating with the state government about how to handle this process safely.

Mayor Indya Kincannon: “Thanks to the cooperation of our residents, we have seen success in ‘flattening the curve’ in our communities, but we know that our economies cannot remain closed indefinitely. The members of this Task Force will help us implement responsible, data-driven strategies to protect the public and ensure that our partners in the business community can operate

The Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force will be staffed by the Chiefs of Staff and/or Deputy Mayors of each mayor. It will begin meeting next week and will make public disclosures of their initial discussions, findings, and action steps next week.