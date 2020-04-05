Tennessee Medical Reserve Corp looking for volunteers to fight COVID-19

The Tennessee Medical Reserve Corp Volunteer Program is looking for trained health professionals to join the fight against COVID-19.

Health professionals interested in joining are asked to register through the Tennessee Volunteer Mobilizer. Registering lets officials know who his open to the idea of volunteering for Public Health emergencies and initiatives, and provides a little about your background, preferences, and constraints.

Registering does not guarantee that an individual will be called upon, nor does it mean that they must participate if called.

Anyone called to volunteer will have the opportunity to learn more about the specific event and the commitment required. Then volunteers are given the chance to decide if volunteering for the specific event is right for them.

For more information or to register, click here.

