Tennessee Medieval Faire Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Medieval Faire has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Original dates were May 23-24-25, 30-31, and June 6-7 in Harriman, TN. The festival producer, Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC said they hope to host the Medieval Faire in October when they normally have their Tennessee Pirate Fest.

An official new date for the festival has not yet been determined.

Organizers said anyone who is interested in attending the festival can find updates on the official Facebook page.

