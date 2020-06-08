Tennessee National Guard returning from D.C.

The Tennessee National Guard is set to return from Washington D.C. Tuesday, June 9.

More than 1,000 soldiers and airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th Air Refueling Wing were deployed June 4.

Members of the guard were deployed to D.C. "in response to the civil unrest," according to a release from the Tennessee Department of the Military. The unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd.

According to the release, "these Soldiers and Airmen provided additional support to the Washington D.C. National Guard, law enforcement and first responders to protect life, preserve property, and ensure public safety."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.