Tennessee National Guard salutes first responders, healthcare workers with flyover

The Tennessee Air National Guard is saluting the state's medical professionals and first responders during a statewide flyover Tuesday, May 12.

According to a release, aircraft from the 134th Air Refueling Wing (KC-135) in Knoxville will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the county.

"We are incredibly grateful to the men and women serving our state in the healthcare field. This flyover is a small token of our appreciation," said Col. Jason Glass, Assistant Adjutant General, Tennessee Air National Guard. "When you look to the skies on Tuesday, remember to say thank you to the Tennesseans all across our state who are working to protect us from this virus."

Nine-hundred and sixty-three airmen and soldiers have volunteered from the Tennessee National Guard in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The response to this pandemic has required a team of teams approach combining multiple agencies in a unity of effort. Our National Guard team gets a chance to work alongside our civilian and state healthcare personnel every day," said Maj. General Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's Adjutant General. "This flyover is our opportunity to acknowledge our inter-agency and civilian teammates' vital service on the front lines of the battle."

The Tennessee National Guard plays an important role in the defense of our nation and in support of emergency response operations in Tennessee.

