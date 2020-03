250 soldiers and airmen from The Tennessee National Guard have volunteered to provide support with the coronavirus outbreak in local communities across the state.

Governor Bill Lee had requested 250 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to provide support in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 250 service members, 150 will provide medical assistance at the 35 mobile assessment sites across the state.

