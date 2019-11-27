Tennessee National Guard unit deploying to Guantanamo Bay

A Tennessee National Guard unit is deploying more than 100 soldiers to the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba this winter.

The guard said the soldiers are assigned to the Dyersburg-based 168th Military Police Battalion.

They have been training for a year to prepare for the yearlong deployment. A guard statement says the soldiers will replace the Army Reserves’ 382nd Military Police Battalion from Westover, Massachusetts. The 168th will be supporting police and security operations.

