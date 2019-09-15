Tennessee QB asks fans to pray for injured Florida QB

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle during the Gators' win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Franks is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

On Sunday, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano tweeted, asking fans to pray for Franks.

He also wished a speedy recovery to Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson and South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley -- both dealing with injuries.

Tennessee will travel to Florida this week, to start SEC play against the Gators.

Kickoff is set for noon.