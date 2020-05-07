Tennessee Smokies announces Summer ball league

The Tennessee Smokies announced it will host its East Tennessee High School Baseball League starting June 1.

According to a release, the league will be broken down into Eastern and Western divisions held inside Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn. and Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton, Tenn.

"At this time we are excited to bring baseball back inside Smokies Stadium," said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. "We are an entertainment venue and since we are unable to host professional baseball games, we want to make this league feel as if our community can still enjoy a fun-filled summer at the ballpark."

The club will be implementing all social distancing guidelines and follow all CDC recommendations.

The Smokies plan to host a Senior Game to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 and an All-Star game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.