Tennessee Smokies asks public to participate in their ' Spirit Week'

The Tennessee Smokies Baseball team is asking the public to join in on their 'Spirit Week' staring Monday, April 20.

The '2020 Smokies Spirit Week' will be from Monday April 20 though Friday April 24, with a different task for each day.

Here is a list of the spirit week tasks:

Memorabilia Monday:

Post a photo of some of your best Smokies memorabilia

Themed Tuesday:

Let us know what theme night you would like to see in 2021

Wardrobe Wednesday:

Post a photo to show us the best Smokies outfit you have

Thirsty Thursday:

Show us the last time you enjoyed a 'thirsty Thursday' inside the Smokies stadium

First Pitch Friday:

Send us your best Tennessee Smokies memory and get a chance to throw out the first pitch

The team asks that you tag them on Twitter @smokiesbaseball and use the hashtag #JoinTheFun so they can see ans share your entries.

