Beloved Tennessee Smokies grounds dog passes away

Eric Taylor, groundskeeper for the Tennessee Smokies Stadium and handler to Hound Dog confirms to WVLT News that Hound Dog has passed away after suffering a stroke.

Hound Dog was the Tennessee Smokies grounds dog.

Taylor posted on Facebook that Hound Dog suffered a stroke last Saturday, November 16, and was not able to recover from the damage to brain. Taylor said he had to have Hound Dog to put sleep Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Taylor also posted that he was drinking and taking all kinds of pills and drugs when Hound Dog came into his life nine years ago and he credits the dog with helping him become a better person. He said he is not sure if he took Hound Dog or if Hound Dog took him in.

Taylor posted that he will be sober ten years on April 18, 2020 and Hound Dog has been a huge part of that, if not all of that. He goes on to say Hound Dog has been called a great dog, good friend and a legend.

On September 9 the team at the Tennessee Smokies Stadium discovered that Hound Dog was missing. He was lost for 17 days.

Word about Hound Dog missing spread across the community and to surrounding cities, and after more than two weeks they got a call from a lady who said she found Hound Dog.

Hound Dog had eaten grass for 17 days and lost 20 pounds, but he was back home.

Taylor said he didn't think he was ever going to see Hound Dog again, but he found his way back and he was able to spend 56 of the best days with him.

Taylor said he will continue chasing the promise he made to Hound Dog, to be a better person, and never give up chasing his and Hound Dog's dream. He closed the post by saying Hound is the baddest WOLF in the pack.