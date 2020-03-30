Tennessee Smokies launch curbside concession meal pickup

The Tennessee Smokies announced fans can now order their favorite ballpark treats to take home with the new 'Smokies Curbside Concessions.'

Orders can be placed at any time and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Curbside pickup is available in front of the restaurant located on the third-base side of Smokies Stadium.

Fans don't have to leave their vehicles to pickup the food. Each person who orders will be provided with a designated phone number to call and a Smokies staff member will deliver the order to their car.

“We created ‘Smokies Curbside Concessions’ to aid families who would like a hassle-free meal during these difficult times,” said Boyd Sports Director of Food & Beverage Chris Franklin. “We might not be playing ball games right now, but we can still make an impact in our community.”

Menu options include hot dogs, hamburgers, breaded pork tenderloins, Italian beef, Stouffers Mac & Cheese, Bush’s Baked Beans, and many other mains dishes and sides. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

For more information and to order, visit smokiesbaseball.cuteorder.com.

