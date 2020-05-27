Tennessee Smokies reschedule Smokies Trot 5K

The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will reschedule its annual 5K due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will now take place on Sept. 12.

All runners who registered for the original date will still be registered for the new date.

All runners will still receive an official Smokies Trot t-shirt, and an undated voucher for any 2021 Tennessee Smokies baseball game. If

registered runners are unable to attend the new race date, or if they have concerns related to COVID-19 and no longer wish to participate, they can email events@smokiesbaseball.com.

