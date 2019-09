The Tennessee Smokies announced their grounds dog has gone missing from the Smokies Stadium.

The Smokies announced on their Twitter that their grounds dog, named Hound Dog, has gone missing. He was last seen on Bent Road and Pollard Road as well as Kodak Road in Kodak.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 865-363-7472.

