Tennessee Smokies to host dog-friendly BeerFest

The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host the third annual Tennessee Smokies BeerFest on Saturday, August 15.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature over 30 breweries and over 100 beers.

BeerFest will take place on the concourse of Smokies Stadium. Tickets to BeerFest will include admission, tasting glass, unlimited beer pours and an undated Smokies Baseball ticket voucher good for one of the remaining home games in the 2020 season.

Early bird tickets will go on sale starting April 23 and are only $30 when purchased before June. Prices will rise over time starting June 1 until day-of. VIP tickets will be available for purchase for $69 and will include all aspects of a general ticket plus early entry at 3:00 p.m. and exclusive access to a picnic-style buffet. The VIP picnic buffet will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last two full hours. VIP tickets must be purchased before August 8, 2020.

BeerFest will be dog-friendly with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting Young-Williams Animal Center.

“The Tennessee Smokies have been a tremendous community partner,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We have worked with them for multiple seasons and feel the collaboration on exciting events, like the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest 2019, has resulted in heightened awareness, engagement and supporters for both organizations. We are confident this event will be bigger and better and look forward to raising much-needed funds to support our life-saving initiatives and the nearly 10,000 animals a year we care for.”

The event will also feature music, “ballpark street food”, and guest chosen “best brew” awards.

There will be a free shuttle service to and from Knoxville with a pick-up location yet to be determined. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for just $10.

They include admission to the event and a ticket voucher good for one (1) fountain soda, (1) one hot dog, and one (1) bag of chips. The Hampton Inn & Suites (105 Stadium Dr, Kodak, Tenn., 37764) located within walking distance from Smokies Stadium is offering a special discount to guests that say they are attending the beer festival. Call 865-465-0590 to book a discounted room.

