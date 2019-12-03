Smokies groundskeeper surprised with new dog, one month after losing Hound Dog

Eric Taylor, head groundskeeper for the Tennessee Smokies Stadium, was surprised with a new furry friend Tuesday.

Just in time for the holidays, Boyd Sports Group teamed up to bring a little Christmas joy to Taylor. The group surprised Taylor with an 8-week old puppy.

Last month Taylor's companion, Hound Dog, passed away after suffering a stroke.

Hound Dog was the Tennessee Smokies grounds dog.

Taylor posted that he was drinking and taking all kinds of pills and drugs when Hound Dog came into his life nine years ago and he credits the dog with helping him become a better person. He said he is not sure if he took Hound Dog in or if Hound Dog took him in.

Taylor posted that he will be sober ten years on April 18, 2020, and Hound Dog has been a huge part of that if not all of that. He goes on to say Hound Dog was called a great dog, good friend, and a legend.

