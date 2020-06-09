Tennessee State Fair is off, some events still being planned

The Tennessee State Fair is being canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be back in September 2021, fair officials said Monday.

The Tennessee State Fair Association met twice last week to discuss what to do about this year’s fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 11-20, State Fair Manager Scott Jones said in a news release.

“The more we talked with local and state officials, gathered information from those involved with other similar events, and discussed the topic thoroughly within our own board, we came to the conclusion that it would be best this year to not host a traditional State Fair,” Jones said.

There was concern about meeting health care restrictions and recommendations, especially with a smaller space as a result of construction of the new soccer stadium, he said.

Fair officials said plans are in the works for some activities to be open. Plans being considered include contests, exhibits, some carnival-like vendors and virtual or digital events, Jones said.

The more than 150-year-old fair was closed for up to three years during World War II, Jones said by phone.

The fair is scheduled to open next year on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

