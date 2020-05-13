Tennessee State Parks announce summer closures

Tennessee State Parks announced all state swimming pools will close this summer as a precaution against mass gatherings during the pandemic.

The closures will impact the following public pools for Summer of 2020:

•Cove Lake

•Cumberland Mountain

•David Crockett

•David Crockett Birthplace

•Fall Creek Falls

•Henry Horton

•Norris Dam

•Panther Creek

•Paris Landing

•Roan Mountain

•Standing Stone

•T.O. Fuller

•Warriors’ Path

According to tnstateparks.com, the decision was made to keep pools closed "in the interest of public health and staff safety".

"COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools," a park officials wrote in a statement. "Pools are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing. The very nature of life-guarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life-saving situations. We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to the next opportunity we have to reopen pool facilities for your enjoyment."

In addition to closures related to COVID-19, the following pools were scheduled for closure during the 2020 season due to maintenance projects:

•Cedars of Lebanon

•Booker T. Washington

•Tims Ford

•Harrison Bay

Water activities like boating, fishing and paddling will still be available to visitors this summer.

