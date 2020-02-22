An old friend awaits as the Vols face the Tigers

Tennessee is down on "The Plains" as they match up with No. 13 Auburn Saturday. One thing which makes this game even more appealing is the journey behind Auburn's assistant coach, Steven Pearl.

In addition to coaching under his dad and former top Vol Bruce Pearl, Steve played basketball at Tennessee between 2007-'11, teams also coached by his father.

With regards to the experience Pearl says, "Home is where you're planted so right now Auburn is home. I've been here for the past six years, bought a house and dug some roots in so home is where we're currently at."

Although Pearl now considers Auburn his home, he still views Knoxville as apart of his journey.

"Obviously a big part of us will always be in East Tennessee because we spent six amazing years there," Pearl says.

The Pearl's had a rough ending to their Tennessee career as Bruce Pearl was fired for NCAA violations.

"It was tough because the best five or six years of my life were as a student athlete at Tennessee and to see it all end like that was heartbreaking. Coach made mistakes and he owned up to those mistakes, and we got punished for those mistakes. We hoped things would have ended differently and we could have stayed at Tennessee. We didn't want to leave - they asked us to leave but at the end of the day they always say things happen for a reason, and we ended up on our feet down here and have built something really special so its all worked out," Pearl says.

Pearl has been with Auburn since 2014, and since then was promoted to Assistant Coach in 2017. As far as the direction his Alma Mater is headed Pearl says, "And you look at Tennessee now with Coach Barnes and he's doing an unbelievable job with those guys. One of the best teams in Tennessee basketball history last year with Admiral, Grant, and Jordan and those guys. They had an unbelievable culture last year."

It's the Vols and Auburn Tigers today at Noon on WVLT and CBS.