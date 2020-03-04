Tennessee Tech students, football team help tornado victims

Hundreds of people gathered in Putnam County Wednesday to help pick up the pieces after a deadly tornado swept through the area on March 3.

Source: / (WVLT)

Volunteers from across the state came to Cookeville to help rebuild and pick up the rubble, including a group of students from Tennessee Tech.

"It's really crazy just to think that when I was sitting at the house that night when all this was going on, that this was happening," Tennessee Tech student, James Albertson said.

The Tennessee Tech football team volunteered to help clean up the rubble and distribute supplies.

The team met and helped a Tennessee Tech alum from the class of 1992 who was impacted by the tornadoes.

The Tech football team is helping out with efforts today at Double Springs Church of Christ in response to Tuesday morning's tornado. #CookevilleStrong #TechPride #WingsUp pic.twitter.com/KclBe38ia8 — TTU Football (@TNTechFootball) March 4, 2020

Officials said there were so many volunteers that showed up to help Wednesday, that many had to be turned away.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.