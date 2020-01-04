Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13

The Tennessee Titans have beaten the New England Patriots Saturday evening. The final score was 20-13, giving the Titans the Wild Card victory.

The Titans now travel to Baltimore to face the Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens next Saturday Night.

The winner of that game will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans in the AFC Championship game.

AP Article

Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee's defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his championship-filled New England career with a 20-13 wild-card victory.

As a dense fog that shrouded Gillette Stadium for the first half dissipated, it became clear that the Patriots, who made the last three Super Bowls and won two, no longer were the bullies on the block.

Six-time champ Brady's contract is up and the 42-year-old quarterback could well be headed elsewhere, including retirement. The Titans are headed to Baltimore for a divisional playoff game.

