Tennessee Valley Authority announces cut of 120 IT jobs

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will eliminate up to 120 jobs in its information technology office in an effort to cut costs and improve performance.

A report in the Chattanooga Times Free Press says the agency announced Tuesday that it would outsource about 1 of every 5 jobs in its IT department, starting in the spring. The move would affect employees at the agency's computer center in the Chattanooga Office Complex and would trim more than $6 million from the local payroll.

The agency says it is moving away from writing and developing its own software. The agency says it will provide outplacement assistance to the displaced workers.

