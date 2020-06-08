Tennessee Valley Fair cancellation leaves church scrambling for ways to fund-raise

One of East Tennessee's biggest annual events, the Tennessee Valley Fair, was called off due to the pandemic. The fair has been pushed back to 2021.

While the decision was made in the interest of public safety, the cancellation has left at least one organization scrambling for new ways to fund-raise.

Fairview United Church has been selling home-made candy apples at the fair for more than half a century, and it's their biggest fundraiser of the year. With the cancellation, church members said they're trying to figure out what they'll do to keep up all their charity work.

Church member Betsi Vesser said not being able to attend the fair and use their funds to help people is "a hard pill to swallow."

Despite that, the church said they are trying to figure out other ways to fund raise and help people in the community.

