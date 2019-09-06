Tennessee Valley Fair opens this week

The Tennessee Valley Fair opened this week and welcomed visitors from all over.

The fair kicked off on September 6 and features a multitude of exhibits including fireworks, the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue, Wheat Threshing, Poultry and Pigeon Show, the Rabbit Show, Yesteryear and more.

Concerts will also be held featuring Keith Sweat, Morgan Wallen, KC and the Sunshine Band and more.

