The Tennessee Valley Fair Executive Committee announced that its 2020 fair has been rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The fair originally scheduled for Sept. 11-20, 2020 will be pushed back to Sept. 10-19, 2021.

According to a release, the committee of the fair said they "could not create a safe and enjoyable experience for fairgoers due to the difficulties caused by COVID-19."

