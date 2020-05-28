Tennessee Valley Fair scheduled for September

The pandemic has canceled parades, parties, concerts and a host of other activities across the country. The Tennessee Valley Fair, however, says it's still on as scheduled for mid-September.

According to the fair's website, the fair will be held September 11 through September 20. The site added that a formal decision has not been made and its leaders were "communicating with our partners to discuss options that will enable us to provide the best possible experience in 2020."

The fair made the announcement Thursday, saying that fair staff was working remotely and "the safety of our staff, fairgoers, and partners is our top priority."

Tickets were not available for purchase as of May 28.

