Tennessee Valley Healthcare hiring for COVID-19 response

The Veterans Administration’s Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hiring health care workers to staff its hospitals and clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the system is offering both temporary and permanent assignments.

It is also recruiting recent retirees with experience in high-need areas. In addition, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is seeking nurse practitioners and registered nurses for 120-day appointments with the Travel Nurse Corps.

That's a VA-operated internal pool of nurses available for temporary short-term assignments throughout the country.

The Tennessee Valley Healthcare system includes hospitals in Nashville and Murfreesboro as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics in Tennessee and Kentucky.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

