Vols 2021 recruiting class ranked no. 1 in SEC

The Tennessee Vols 2021 football recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Tennessee is ranked ahead on Florida, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi who round out the top five.

UT currently has 15 commits for the class of 2021. The Vols picked up two 5-star and 3 4-star recruits.

Nationally the Vols sit at No. 3 behind Ohio State and North Carolina.

Tennessee recently pulled several big-name recruits including:

Jordan Mosley 4 stars

Dylan Brooks 4 stars

Kamar Wilcoxson 4 stars

Julian Nixon 4 stars

Terrence Lewis 4 stars

To see the full 2021 recruiting class click here.

