Tennessee Vols gain two top commits Sunday

The Tennessee Vols gained two of their top football prospects Sunday, adding them to the 2021 recruiting class.

Kaidon Salter and Aaron Willis both announced Sunday that they would be joining the Vols' family, both four-star recruits.

Willis is from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He dedicated his noon announcement to his mother which can be found below.

I love you.. this for you

Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dw8hM0Slxs — Aaron Willis (@44crzy) May 10, 2020

Shortly afterwards, Salter, announced he would also be taking his talents to Rocky Top.

Tennessee now has 21 total commits in the 2021 class. With two five-stars and seven four-star recruits. Tennessee has the Number one recruiting class in the SEC and the second-best in the country.

