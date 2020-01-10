Tennessee Vols help grant wish for child with life-threatening illness

Kids Wish Network and the University of Tennessee came together to give a young boy from Bluff City living with a very serious life-threatening illness the wish of a lifetime.

Jason Bowling suffers from Colitis, a disease characterized by the inflammation of the inner lining of the colon and genetic chromosome disorder. Bowling has a love for basketball and said he wanted to meet a skilled player.

Kids Wish Network, a children's charity that grants wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses, made his wish come true with a private tour and tickers to a Tennessee basketball game.

Bowling's wish trip began with a private tour of the locker room and facilities at the Thompson-Boling Arena. Bowling brought his own personal basketball that all the players and Coach Barnes signed.

On the day of the Vols game against LSU, Bowling got to spend the entire warm-up session on the court and shoot with the team. Bowling spent a lot of time with forward John Fulkerson who he learned is from the same local area.

Bowling tagged alongside Josiah-Jordan James on the court and walked out of the team tunnel with the team.

The team gifted Bowling with a pair of shoes and two shirts. Bowling's family said he had a blast at the game and loved seeing the Vols in action.

“The whole experience was amazing,” said Bowling's mom Danielle.

