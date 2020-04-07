Tennessee Wesleyan launches app to help students with mental health struggles

Tennessee Wesleyan University entered a partnership with TalkCampus, an app that provides the opportunity for students to connect, discuss and receive support through mental health issues.

“We were looking for another platform for students to seek assistance for mental and emotional support beyond our current partnership with The Family Center,” said TWU Vice President for Student Life Dr. Scott Mashburn.

TalkCampus is a 24/7 service, which is entirely anonymous and peer-to-peer. Students download the app on their smartphone, login for free using their TWU email, and connect with peers who offer support. The purpose of a service like TalkCampus is to provide for student needs in an environment that is more comfortable for them.

“In the current environment, it is vitally important that students feel supported,” added Dr. Mashburn. “In the absence of daily contact with campus resources, students can be in a vulnerable situation. Some are feeling isolated, uncertain, scared, or they may be dealing with family

pressures, academic pressure due to the change in formats, even concerns about graduation and career possibilities.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

