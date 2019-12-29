Tennessee allows online training for concealed carry permit in 2020

A new law that will allow Tennesseans to complete online training courses in order to get a concealed carry permit will go into effect Jan. 1.

The General Assembly passed a bill in early 2019 that created a new concealed carry-only permit. People can get the permit through a video, online training or safety course.

The course is 90 minutes long and participants are not required to fire a gun during the training.

Lawmakers behind the bill said current training requirements were "time-consuming and burdensome."

The handgun carry permit that is currently available will now be referred to as an "Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit” and will still allow both open and concealed carry.

The concealed carry-only permit will also be more pocket-friendly. The cost of the permit is $65 compared to the current $100 charge.

