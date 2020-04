Tennessee is among the top 15 states with the biggest increases in unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub's new report ranks Tennessee 12 among the states for biggest increases in unemployment. Colorado takes the top spot, while Connecticut has seen the least increases.

According to the state, they have fielded, on average, 30,000 calls per day for unemployment related-reasons.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.