Tennessee among states offering the least amount of coronavirus relief

While many businesses are slowly starting to reopen, thus providing some income amid the pandemic, the economic impact on Americans due to the pandemic has been profound. A new report says many states lag behind when it comes to helping their citizens.

The new report says Tennessee is among states offering the least amount of coronavirus relief to individuals and families.

According to a report from WalletHub, Tennessee ranks 43 of the states for COVID-19 aid.

The data is based on factors such as unemployment assistance, medical relief and food/housing assistance.

The state offering the most help, per the report, is Massachusetts, while North Carolina comes in dead last.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.