Tennessee announces Smokey's Select competition

Tennessee Athletics is now recruiting members for Smokey's Select, an elite group of UT fans who will attend select on-campus events and enjoy behind the scenes experiences during the 2020-21 athletic seasons.

Ideal candidates for Smokey's Select will be passionate, knowledgeable about UT's rich athletic history, and skilled at virtual competition.

Membership in Smokey's Select is gained solely through winning a Smokey's Select competition. Competitions will include, but are not limited to, online trivia, virtual scavenger hunts and video games. There will be a total of 25 opportunities for fans to gain entry to Smokey's Select. Once an individual has been named a member of Smokey's Select, he or she is no longer eligible to win future Smokey's Select competitions. Competitions will be announced on social media using the hashtag #SmokeysSelect.

Smokey's Select competitions are open to individuals of all ages. However, due to NCAA regulations, UT reserves the right to substitute prizes as necessary for individuals considered prospects or prospect coaches under NCAA guidelines.