Tennessee at #1 Alabama

The Big Orange will be looking to carry over the momentum they gained from their 20-10 victory over Mississippi State last week and take down the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006.

Broadcast Info

Saturday's contest will be televised on ESPN at 9 p.m. (ET) with Steve Levy (PxP), Brian Griese (analyst), Todd McShay (field analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) on the call.

Fans can also listen to Tennessee's radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7) as well as satellite radio (XM Ch. 383, Internet Ch. 972). Bob Kesling (PxP), Tim Priest (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action all season long.

Need to Know

The Third Saturday in October

Tennessee and Alabama's rivalry is one of the most storied in college football, featuring some of college football's most iconic coaches and players. The series dates all the way back to 1901 when the teams played to 6-6 tie in Birmingham. Since 1928, the Vols and Tide have played every year except for 1943. UT dominated the series in the late 90s and early 2000s, but Bama has had the upper hand as of late with 12 straight wins.

Saturday's meeting will mark just the 14th time the teams have squared off in Tuscaloosa as the game was routinely played in Birmingham when Alabama was the home team. The Crimson Tide did not start playing their homes games in the series in Tuscaloosa until 1999.