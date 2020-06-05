Tennessee attorney pleads guilty to defrauding clients

A Tennessee attorney faces up to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $600,000 from clients by settling cases without telling them and forging their signatures on settlement checks.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 50-year-old Michael Skouteris has pleaded guilty to bank fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud clients.

Prosecutors say Skouteris defrauded clients in cases dating from 2011 to 2016.

Prosecutors say the cases involved nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, personal injury and worker’s compensation. Skouteris forged endorsements on settlement checks made jointly payable to him and the client.

