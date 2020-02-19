Tennessee bill aims to make Veteran's Day paid holiday for veterans

Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill to encourage all employers in Tennessee to provide a paid day off on Veteran's Day for all Veteran employees.

Senator Sara Kyle and Representative John Mark Windle introduced SB 2462, HB 2719 on Feb. 5.

In 2016, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed the Act Relative to Housing Operations, Military Service and Enrichment ("The HOME Act") into law.

The HOME Act required Massachusetts employers to provide paid leave to military veterans wanting to participate in Veterans Day events with "reasonable notice."

The proposed bill states the act will take effect upon becoming law.

