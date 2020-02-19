Tennessee bill seeks to prevent discrimination based on natural hairstyles

Two Tennessee lawmakers introduced a bill that would amend the Tennessee Human Rights Act to prevent hairstyle discrimination.

Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Karen D. Camper introduced SB2814, HB1549 also known as the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act on Jan. 24.

The bill advanced to the State Senate on second consideration and was referred to the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.

The bill aims to amend state law to include language about protective hairstyles, including braids, locks and twists.

The CROWN Act would also include a subdivision on race, stating, "the physical or cultural characteristics associated with a certain race, including, but not limited to, hair texture or protective styles.

