Tennessee bill would allow sex offenders to attend church with permission

A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow registered sex offenders to attend church.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Patsy Hazlewood. Under House Bill 1922 a registered sex offender can go to a house of worship for the purpose of attending a religious service or receiving educational or social services if they get permission first.

According to the bill, the individual must provide written notice of their offender status to the leader of the house of worship and receive written permission from the leader.

The bill has not yet been assigned to any committee. If passed, the bill would go into law on July 1.

