Tennessee bill would ban free disposable bags

A new Tennessee bill introduced by Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) would no longer allow stores to give out disposable bags.

The proposal says grocery stores, retail stores, and others should no longer be allowed to give free paper or plastic bags to customers.

In 2019 Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that would ban local governments from regulating certain plastic bags and utensils.

Eleven other states have already enacted similar so-called "bans on bans," according to the Associated Press.

