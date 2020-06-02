Tennessee Black Caucus calls for investigation into state-issued masks

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for an investigation into masks distributed by the state which were found to be treated with a controversial anti-microbial agent normally used to prevent odors in socks.

The black caucus released a statement on the issue Tuesday:

“After conversations between TBCSL members, the Governor’s office and the Department of Health, Governor Lee agreed to end the distribution of the masks. He now needs to recall this obviously defective product and take it out of the hands of the general public. We know that many people in some of our more disadvantaged communities took advantage of the giveaway and now we need to protect them from the protection they believed we were providing for them. We are concerned that many of those people may have health issues that may have become aggravated by the masks.”

The caucus also mentioned previous criticisms of the masks that called them "too thin and porous to be effective."

The State of Tennessee commissioned the masks from a North Carolina based sock factory called Renfro Corporation.

