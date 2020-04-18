Tennessee boy says happy birthday to state flag

School is closed, but one Oak Ridge boy is still learning.

Ryan Helsel, 7, recently learned from his teacher that the designer of the Tennessee state flag, LeRoy Reeves is buried in a cemetery in Johnson City. After this spiked the first graders interest, he and his mother Shasta Helsel decided to pay his grave site a visit.

Ryan visited Reeves' grave on April 17, which happened to be the Tn state flag's 115th birthday. In honor of the flag creator and the flag's birthday, Ryan made his own special replica of the state flag and placed it near Reeves' grave.

The flag reads: 'We salute you- Happy 115th birthday TN flag! -Ryan Helsel.

