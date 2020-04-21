Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17k bottles of hand sanitizer settle with state

Tennessee settled with two brothers accused of buying thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and then reselling them at exorbitant prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTVF reported that Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said an agreement was reached with the brothers Matthew Colvin and Noah Colvin who were accused of price gouging, a violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act.

After the first death from the virus in the United States, the two went state-to-state and bought out sanitizers at stores.

Over the next few days, as his brother bought more sanitizer, Matt Colvin listed 300 bottles on Amazon. Every bottle sold, with prices between $8 and $70 each, The New York Times reports.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery sent the Colvins a cease-and-desist letter Saturday. By that time, Amazon had already pulled their listings, leaving the brothers with at least 17,700 bottles of sanitizer, according to the Times.

After pressure from investigators, the brothers surrendered their supplies, which was approximately 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, to a nonprofit organization, and they agreed to distribute a portion to Kentucky.

“Disrupting necessary supplies during an unprecedented pandemic is a serious offense,” said General Slatery. “It became clear during our investigation that the Colvins realized this, and their prompt cooperation and donation led to an outcome that actually benefited some consumers.”

