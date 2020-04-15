Tennessee building "child well-being" task force amid school closures

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced he was recommending Tennessee schools remain closed for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the governor said the recommendation comes in an effort to protect students, teachers and staff, concerns remain about vulnerable children.

Tennessee's Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn said that the state is building a child well-being task force to help keep students safe and healthy while schools remain closed.

"This pandemic has impacted our children in ways we are only beginning to understand," Schwinn said. "We have important work ahead."

The COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force will ensure state and local leaders help students, Schwinn said. It will be assembled in the coming weeks to help local leaders check on children amid the crisis.

The commissioner did not offer details on exactly who would be part of the task force, what they would do and when it would be launched.

Schwinn added that school would be held in the fall and that students would begin their new grades.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.