Tennessee child dies due to COVID-19

Hamilton County health officials say a child under the age of five with underlying health conditions has died due to COVID-19.

WTVF reported that the Hamilton County Health Department said the child died in a local hospital Wednesday.

“It is our deepest regret to share with you today our first COVID-19-related pediatric death,” Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said in a press release. “As we mourn with the family, we also take this opportunity to urgently plead with each member of our community to practice social distancing by staying at home and take precautions to protect yourselves.”

WTVF reported that the child is the third person in Hamilton County to die after contracting COVID-19. There have been 24 deaths attributed to the virus in Tennessee as of April 1.

