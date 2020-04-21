Tennessee church burglar caught in the act

Police said a man was caught trying to burglarize a church in Hendersonville, Tenn, WTVF reported.

A church employee told police the church's security cameras captured someone inside going into the building.

Hendersonville police said they found Carlos Hernandez, 19, inside the church building.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with burglary. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail and released on a $3,000 bond.

