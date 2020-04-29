Tennessee churches to get 'additional guidelines'

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says he will offer additional guidelines for churches and religious groups later as more and more businesses and organizations reopen in the state.

During a media briefing, Lee said, “We will be issuing guidance by the end of the week regarding best practices for operating in this COVID environment. We continue to encourage churches to utilize alternative ways, drive-in services, online services but we will also continue and provide them additional guidance.”

Lee had encouraged religious organizations to hold services online or virtually.

